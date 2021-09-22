Mormon church to require masks in temples amid COVID surge

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said Wednesday that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open. The message isthe latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging masking and vaccination efforts against COVID-19. The church is based in Utah, where a summer surge of the virus among unvaccinated residents has grown while vaccination rates have slightly increased. About 64% of Utah residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.