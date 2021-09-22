Many dry days ahead

Fine Fall weather is on the way. There will be a few clouds at times and there is a small chance of showers on Friday, otherwise, it looks like dry and comfortable conditions for most days over the next week or two.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and still a bit breezy.

High: 65 Wind: North 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear with a bit of frost possible.

Low: 40 Wind: North around 5

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy.

High: 66 Wind: North 10-20

Today will start mostly sunny and then a few scattered clouds will develop. High temps will be a degree or two cooler than yesterday, but it will still feel decent outside. The mercury will rise into the 60s during the afternoon with a wind out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. The north breeze will continue tomorrow along with partly cloudy skies, so conditions will not change too much. Highs will be in the 60s.

On Friday a cold front will approach from the northwest and this will produce a chance of scattered light showers in the afternoon and evening. It will be slightly warmer on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After the front moves through, it will be a little colder on Saturday. There might yet be a sprinkle or a brief shower on Saturday but most of the day should be dry. You will want your sweatshirt handy on Friday as high temps will only reach the low 60s.

From Sunday through the middle of next week a dry and warmer weather pattern is likely. High pressure will meander around the Midwest and keep conditions pleasant. We should have more sun than clouds with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday, then in the low to mid 70s from Monday through Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1890 - A severe hailstorm struck Strawberry, AZ. Fives days after the storm hail still lay in drifts 12 to 18 inches deep. (The Weather Channel)