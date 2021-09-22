Jury selection continues in murder case against US airman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection continued Wednesday in the case of a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the shooting death of a Mennonite woman. Mark Gooch faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She was gathering material for Sunday school in a Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared early last year. Her body was found more than a month later in Flagstaff, Arizona. Gooch says he was near Farmington when Krause went missing because he had been seeking out Mennonite churches for the fellowship. But he told investigators he didn’t kidnap or kill her.