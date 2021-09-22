High school goes remote again, blames student misbehavior

A Connecticut high school that recently resumed full in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic hit has sent students home temporarily for remote learning and is blaming problems with misbehavior. Principal Damon Pearce wrote in a letter Tuesday to students and families that New Britain High School is “hitting the refresh button” and will restart the school year. Pearce said instruction would be done remotely through the end of this week. But the district later notified parents that students would be welcome back Thursday for a half-day. A meeting is planned later Wednesday with the mayor and district leaders.