Health officials encouraging public to keep following COVID-related guidelines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Health officials are stressing the importance of staying the course in fighting COVID-19, especially as the school year is almost a month in.

They say 6.2 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the state.

This, as the seven day average for new cases has doubled since two weeks ago and only five percent of ICU beds are available.

DHS officials say they are not planning to enforce any directives, instead asking citizens and leaders to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

"Our message to our health care, public health, and the general population is that we have control over what the curve looks like. If we work hard and make smart choices about prevention, we can get to the place where we turn the corner faster," DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.

They also say they're working with healthcare providers and assisted living facilities to administer booster doses safely, as well as encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated to get their first dose.