GARDEN GOODIES: Homemade marinara sauce

This week the Wake Up Wisconsin crew enjoyed Justin Loew's homemade marinara sauce on venison meatballs. And for the first time ever, Brendan Mackey tried venison!

Tomatoes are a member of the nightshade family of plants and are easy to grow in the ground or in a container. The main problem with growing tomatoes is blight - a fungal disease. There are many strategies to keep the blight at bay, such as culling the lowest leaves, heavy mulching, and using fungicides, but the only way I have seen to completely prevent blight is to grow them hydroponically.

This year Justin grew most of his tomatoes in a different spot away from my garden. There was not any blight in the area (in the soil) and his tomatoes produced prolifically. If your tomatoes get the blight early in the season, you will get some tomatoes but only about 50% or less of what is possible on any particular plant.

You can use just about any tomatoes for marinara sauce but the best varieties are those with a lower percentage of water content, such as romas. This year Justin also planted a variety called "Amish Paste" tomatoes and long Korean tomatoes.

He used a different method for creating the sauce as well. Instead of scalding the tomatoes and removing the skins, he cut up (quartered) the tomatoes and blended them with the skins on. After blending with garlic and basil, he simmered (low boil) the tomatoes for an hour or so to reduce the amount of water in the sauce. Justin added diced onions near the end of the simmering process.