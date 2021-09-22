Frost Advisory Wed. Night but a nice pattern overall

High pressure, mostly clear skies, dry and cool air, and light winds will be over the News 9 area Wednesday night. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 31 to 40 degree range, warmest southeast areas. Scattered frost will form so be sure to cover up or bring indoors any cold sensitive plants that you don't want damaged yet. Winds will be from the north at 1 to 4 mph.

Thursday should be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the north at 5-15 mph.

Friday will start quiet with some sunshine. Then it will cloud over as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. It will bring a band of rain showers to our area in the late afternoon and evening. The rain doesn't look too heavy but some spots might get as much as one-quarter of an inch or so. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the mid to upper 60s again.

There might be some drizzle or sprinkles leftover early Saturday morning in the northeast corner of the area. Otherwise Saturday should be partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s.

Sunday should be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40 with highs warming nicely to near 70 thanks to gusty southwest winds and plenty of sunshine. The mild air will stick around into next week. Highs could be near 73 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday, and possibly well into the 70s Wednesday. There should be a nice amount of sunshine as well. You certainly can't beat that in late September can you!

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 22-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1913 - Des Moines, IA, experienced their earliest freeze of record. (The Weather Channel)

1961 - Hurricane Esther made a near complete circle south of Cape Cod. The hurricane then passed over Cape Cod and hit Maine. Its energy was largely spent over the North Atlantic Ocean, however, heavy rains over Maine resulted in widespread local flooding of cellars, low roads, and underpasses. (David Ludlum)

1983 - Forty-one cities reported record cold temperatures during the morning. Houston, TX, hit 50 degrees, and Williston ND plunged to 19 degrees. (The Weather Channel)