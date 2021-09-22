Skip to Content

Frost Advisory issued September 22 at 2:12PM CDT until September 23 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Temperatures are expected to range from the low to mid 30s
in the coldest locations and will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

