Frost Advisory issued September 22 at 10:02PM CDT until September 23 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Temperatures are expected to range from the low to mid 30s

in the coldest locations and will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,

Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.