Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Wood County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures are expected to range from the low to mid 30s
in the coldest locations and will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence and Forest Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&