Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota inland from Lake Superior.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&