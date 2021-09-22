FDA authorizes limited-use Pfizer COVID booster shot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday evening it has approved a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Per a release on their website, the booster dose has been approved to be administered at least six months after the completion of a two-shot vaccine series.

It has been approved for:

individuals 65 years of age and older;

individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and

individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.

"After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.