EU’s top diplomat urges Iran to return to nuclear talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat has urged Iran to return to talks on its nuclear program while the country’s foreign minister reiterated Tehran’s “willingness to resume negotiations.” The last round of talks ended in June, ahead of Iran’s elections that boosted the ranks of hard-liners. Iran’s new leaders have come under renewed pressure to resume talks. The EU said on Wednesday that its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met the previous day on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s gathering in New York.