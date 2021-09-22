DNR issues message to hunters about CWD

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- With deer hunting season around the corner, the Wisconsin DNR has a message for hunters about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The DNR has been collecting samples and are asking hunters to submit samples from animals they harvest. They have self-serve kiosks at locations listed on their website with detailed instructions on how to submit a sample. They say the testing helps with population numbers as well.

"When I think about our deer hunting season actually functions as one of the largest wildlife surveys in the state on an annual basis," said Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist.

CWD is a neurological disease found in deer and there is currently no cure.