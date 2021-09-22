Before colder weather arrives, experts say get your furnace checked

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With autumn here experts say now is the time to prepare your furnace for the winter months ahead of us.

HVAC companies are already seeing people make appointments to get their units checked.

Having your furnace checked this early can help avoid malfunctions and accidents before you need it every day.

"It just helps prolong the life of that furnace unit, helps it to run as efficiently as possible, and again helping you stay ahead of any of those issues that might be present so whenever you're going into winter heating season that's a really good time to have that inspection and tune-up done," said Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist, WEC Energy Group.

You should also clean your air filter in your furnace at least once a month.