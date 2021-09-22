Area organizations helping out veterans in need

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans in the area will have the opportunity to get needed resources, such as housing assistance or food vouchers, through the HUD-VASH 2021 Stand Down event.

The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting the event, with the Stevens Point Salvation Army and the Wausau County Veteran Service Office being host locations.

"Any type of resources that we can provide them, not just short term, but long term, we want to be able to do that. So, it's just really important that we take care of our veterans here in the community and we want to make sure that we're able to connect them to those resources," said Jennifer Leck, Housing Coordinator at the Stevens Point Salvation Army.

Leaders at the Stevens Point Salvation Army said all veterans need to do is show up and bring their DD 214 form, which Leck said is a form that all vets should have.

If a veteran doesn't have the form, they can try to look it up at the event.

The resources available at the event are free and include, blood pressure screenings, food vouchers, snacks, clothing, and more.

"We just want to ensure that we are getting their needs addressed, and if they have those, to definitely reach out to us because we do have connections with other resources and we're able to assist them. So if they're not able to make it, still reach out," Leck said.

Leck added that they are looking for a licensed barber or beautician to participate in this event and in the future to cut veterans' hair.

If there are any organizations that would like to get involved with events like these in the future to help area vets, they can call the Stevens Point Salvation Army.

Resources at the Stevens Point Salvation Army, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.:

•HUD-VASH

• VJO

• Vocational Rehab

• Advance Directives (Living Will)

• Blood Pressure Screenings

• Hygiene, clothing, warming, and Covid kits

• Food Vouchers

• Snacks to take

• CVSO

• VORP

Resources at the Wausau County Veteran Service Office, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

• HUD-VASH

• Advance Directives (Living Will)

• Blood Pressure Screenings

• Hygiene, clothing, warming, and Covid kits

• Food Vouchers

• Snack Items to take

• CVI

• VORP

• Red Cross

• Bridge Street Mission

• Hair Cut Vouchers

• CVSO Office will verify DD214 and assist with 10-10EZs