Area jeweler hosts fall sale to benefit Wausau Community Warming Center

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bling Jewelers in Weston is currently hosting its Fall Fest sale, where a portion of the proceeds from purchases made will go to the Wausau Community Warming Center.

Donated items are also being accepted. In return, customers will receive discounts on purchases made.

As of now, the Wausau Community Warming Center is in need of the following items to be donated:

Gloves

Hand warmers

Large backpacks

Food

Winter coats/jackets

Large/extra large gloves

Winter boots

Socks

Tracy Rieger, Director of Community Homeless Facilities for Catholic Charities, said it's important to prepare now as winter months will be approaching soon.

“It does take an absolute entire community to embrace our homeless individuals and make sure that they have all of the essential things necessary to stay safe and warm over the winter months,” Rieger said.

The Wausau Community Warming Center serves up to 25 adults during a six month period of the coldest months, November to April.

Julie Rybacki is the Owner of Bling Jewelers, and she said it's important to help those in need, especially within a community that has done so much for her business over the past 10 years of the business being open.

"You know, being a small business we have the ability and I think it’s a responsibility for small businesses to give back where they can,” Rybacki said.

The Fall Fest sale will run through Saturday.

For more information on the Wausau Community Warming Center, contact Tracy Rieger here.