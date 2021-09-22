AOTW: Mosinee volleyball “all in” for rest of 2021 season

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Mosinee Indians volleyball team is in the middle of a run of sustained success, and it all stems from a simple motto.

"It's all in all the time," senior outside hitter Jessica Maurer said.

"We play all in," senior defensive specialist Hailey Shnowske added.

That mentality has resulted in a milestone: a current run of 50 games in the conference play without a loss, dating to 2017, which they say wouldn't be possible without their coaches.

"They really push us to do our best in practice and during the game they pick us up and tell us what we need to work on and scout for us and tell us where we need to be," Shnowske said.

This year's group has nine seniors, all of whom were freshmen for the last time the Indians tasted defeat within a conference season.

They credit that success to their culture.

"I feel like the energy we have, our team just connects well and we have fun on the court," Maurer said.

"We really play well together because we know each other's strengths and we can know how to pick someone up when they're down or when they keep making mistakes. And we know who to go when we need a point," Shnowske added.

In terms of goals for the remainder of the season, "I think our main goal is conference champs," Shnowske said.

"We just have to keep the energy and keep pushing," Maurer added.

As for what happens after that? They're still the ones in control.

"Hopefully [we'll] make it to state," Shnowske said.