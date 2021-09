WAUSHARA CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol said three people were killed after a crash in Waushara County Tuesday.

A press release from the department said the car was going around a curve near Badger Road when they went into a ditch before going airborne and hitting a tree. This was at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said speed is believed to be a factor but they are continuing to investigate.