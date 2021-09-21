Skip to Content

Workers reinstall Wisconsin statues downed in 2020 protest

The Forward Statue pulled down from the front of the state Capitol in Madison following a night of unrest in June of 2020
0624_heg-860x507
Michelle Alfini/WKOW
The Hans Christian Heg statue was found in Lake Monona in June of 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Workers have reinstalled two statues on the Wisconsin Capitol grounds that protesters damaged during a demonstration last year following George Floyd’s death.

Protesters in June broke off a leg and tore the head off a statue of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg.

They also dented and broke a finger off the “Forward” statue.

The state received $60,000 in federal grants to cover restoration efforts.

Workers from the state Department of Administration reinstalled both statues Tuesday morning. They used a boom crane to lower Heg back onto his pedestal.

The protest was among demonstrations around the U.S. after Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Associated Press

