Wausau School Board keeps masks optional

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau School Board met for a special session Monday night to talk COVID-19 protocols.

The at times heated meeting lasted nearly three hours. The board ultimately voted not to make masks mandatory.

There were several dozen people in attendance, but no public comment in the meeting. Even so, board members disagreeing on whether to keep masks optional.

The Marathon County Health Officer was also at the meeting to answer any COVID-19 questions.

The board did decide to update COVID-19 protocols.