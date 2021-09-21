Volunteers craft home-maintenance and safety kits for area veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area veterans are getting a leg up -- as a way of saying "thank you."

Hardware, tools, paint brushes and more all coming together in home maintenance and safety kits.

Wausau's Habitat for Humanity and American Legion Post 10 put together the little things someone might need when they're moving into or remodeling a home.

They're specifically looking to ship out to veterans across central Wisconsin to make their house feel more like home.

"This is another big thank you for us and this is one of the missions of American legion post 10 is veterans helping other veterans, so we want to do that everyday if we can," said Bob Strack, Sergeant-at-Arms, American Legion Post 10.

The kits are put together as part of 'She Served' week, honoring the more than 30,000 women veterans in our state, but all veterans are also being honored and recognized.

The kits are expected to be sent out in the next few weeks..