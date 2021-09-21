UW Madison needs help from area farmers

(WAOW) -- Researchers with UW Madison are looking for farmers to participate in a research study on the effectiveness of cover crops.

Cover crops prevent harmful runoff and improve soil health.

Farmers who sign up for the study will be asked to complete a survey, and perform a self assessment of their farm or have a professional come out to help.

Researchers say it will help them to make better recommendations for farmers who want to implement cover crops of own.

"This is a way to get farmers involved in peer to peer scientific learning, involved in localized research projects, and involved in the community," said Jamie Patton with the UW Nutrient and Pest Management Program.

The deadline to sign up is October 1. You can sign up here.