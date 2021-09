GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are releasing third year tight end Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger was a third-round pick in 2019. His two-game suspension ends today, but Green Bay is moving on and Sternberger gets a fresh start. https://t.co/xEdRxiWCqH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

Sternberger missed the first two games of the 2021 season while serving a two game suspension.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In two NFL seasons he had 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.