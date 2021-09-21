Officials: Nearly all UW System classes delivered in person

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state. Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday, Thompson in February set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available. Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.