New COVID-19 testing site launches at Rhinelander High School

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new mobile testing site is set to begin Wednesday at Rhinelander High School's Hodag Dome.

In conjunction with Accelerated Clinical Laboratories and the Department of Health Services, the school-based testing will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Rhinelander School District's Nurse Valerie Leighton said the testing site is not only for students and staff, but for their family members as well.

Leighton said she hopes as many people as possible take advantage of this opportunity as the DHS COVID dashboard continues to show that Oneida County is at high transmission level area.

“A strong testing program along with other layered prevention strategies will really help prevent the spread of COVID infection, as well as support a healthy learning environment within our school and within our community," Leighton said.

Volunteers and coaches are also eligible to be tested.

For more information on registration click here.