Motion passes on 30% design plans for Business 51 project

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Stevens Point met Monday night to discuss the next phase of the controversial Business 51 repair project.

The project has been in the works for nearly a decade, and it's massive.

It involves a complete restructuring of the road through the addition of medians, removal of driveways and even taking four lanes down to two.

Some business owners along the Division and Church Street corridor have spoken out against the project, saying it could be detrimental and even fatal to their businesses.

"Any business relies on traffic to survive. You'll be taking this traffic away from my business if you pass this," said one business owner.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says he understands the public's concerns but says there's no way everyone will agree.

"There are aspects of it that I don't like, and I can definitely tell you no matter which person you ask, they're going to find something they don't like with it. It's a huge project and everyone has different needs," he said.

The mayor says the city has done everything it can to get the word out on the project and allow people to voice their opinions.

In a 9-1 vote, the motion to approve going forward with the 30% design phase for Business 51 passes.

For more information on the plan, click here.