Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office reports no deaths at Tomahawk Fall Ride

(WAOW) -- No deaths and fewer injuries were reported in this year's Tomahawk Fall Ride.

The event also reported zero deaths two years ago.

Overall, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says people navigated the roads safely and they credit the public for being more aware of their surroundings.

"People understand that we get more people here and I believe that the motoring public is aware of the surroundings and what's going on. I think awareness has increased quite a bit," Lincoln County Sheriff's Lieutenant Tim Fischer said.

He also says the department will continue to have an increased presence at future rides.