Kolbe Windows and Doors celebrates 75 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Kolbe Windows and Doors in Wausau is celebrating 75 years in business after first opening their doors in 1946.

The business was started by brothers Herb and Ervin Kolbe and has grown exponentially throughout years. Like most, they faced difficulties during the pandemic, but were able to keep their doors open.

"We were lucky enough to be in an industry, the building industry that did not collapse with the COVID situation occurring across the United States," said Jeff De Lonay, President of Kolbe Windows and Doors.

Part of staying open meant doing what they could to keep their employees working even if it was part-time. De Lonay said workers have played a role in what has kept the company open and doing so well for seven decades.

"We tell our employees and we feel it from the bottom of our hearts that our employees really are our best asset. Yes you can buy windows and doors but if you don't have people, team members to build that product you really have nothing," De Lonay said.

He said they wanted to make sure not just their employees but their families were taken care of during the difficult times and are thankful for so many years in business.