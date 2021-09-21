Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan campus acquisition

Google is planning to buy New York’s St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said Tuesday that the company is looking to invest more than $250 million in its New York campus this year. Google’s had a presence in New York for over 20 years. St. John’s Terminal, a former freight facility, is located at 550 Washington Street. Google currently leases the property and expects to open its new space there by the middle of 2023.