Skip to Content

Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan campus acquisition

10:05 am National news from the Associated Press

Google is planning to buy New York’s St.  John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said Tuesday that the company is looking to invest more than $250 million in its New York campus this year. Google’s had a presence in New York for over 20 years. St. John’s Terminal, a former freight facility, is located at 550 Washington Street. Google currently leases the property and expects to open its new space there by the middle of 2023.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content