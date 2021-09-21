GLIMPSES: Britain’s Johnson rides rails to meet Amtrak Joe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have bonded over their shared love of trains. Biden famously rode Amtrak almost daily between his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington during his 36 years as a U.S. senator. He rode the rails when he was vice president, too. Johnson hopped aboard an Amtrak train in New York City on Tuesday, after addressing the U.N. General Assembly, to get to a White House meeting with Biden. The two leaders chatted about their shared love of trains at the top of their meeting in the Oval Office.