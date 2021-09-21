FBI confirms remains found were Petito, ruled homicide

The FBI Denver office confirmed the remains found Sunday in the Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon, they say the Teton County Coroner confirmed it, and ruled the death a homicide.

The cause of death remains pending final autopsy reports.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

In the meantime, the search for Petito's partner, Brian Laundrie, continues in Florida.

Authorities spent the day Tuesday searching a nature reserve for Laundrie, who went missing last week.