FBI confirms remains found were Petito, ruled homicide

The FBI Denver office confirmed the remains found Sunday in the Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon, they say the Teton County Coroner confirmed it, and ruled the death a homicide.

The cause of death remains pending final autopsy reports.

In the meantime, the search for Petito's partner, Brian Laundrie, continues in Florida.

Authorities spent the day Tuesday searching a nature reserve for Laundrie, who went missing last week.

Brad Hanson

