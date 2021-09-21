FBI confirms remains found were Petito, ruled homicide

FBI confirms remains found were Petito, ruled homicideNew
The FBI Denver office confirmed the remains found Sunday in the Grand Teton National Park are those of Gabby Petito.
In a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon, they say the Teton County Coroner confirmed it, and ruled the death a homicide.
The cause of death remains pending final autopsy reports.
In the meantime, the search for Petito's partner, Brian Laundrie, continues in Florida.
Authorities spent the day Tuesday searching a nature reserve for Laundrie, who went missing last week.