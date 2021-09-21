Fall weather has arrived

Cooler air is moving into the area for today and it looks like it will hang around for a while. Fall-like weather is here to stay but conditions will be fairly nice as most days will be dry.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler.

High: 65 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.

Low: 42 Wind: North-Northwest 5-10

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and still a bit breezy.

High: 64 Wind: North 10-20

The clouds will gradually break up this morning and partly cloudy conditions will persist into the afternoon. You will notice a cool Fall breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. There might be a sprinkle late in the day but most of the time it should be dry. High temps will be in the 60s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be fairly similar with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. The one thing to watch out for is some scattered frost potential both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

On Friday a cold front will be moving in from the northwest and bringing a few more clouds as well as a chance of a few light showers. Once again the weather will be a little cooler than normal with highs in the 60s. The cold front will turn things even cooler for Saturday. Highs on the first day of the weekend will only reach the upper 50s to around 60. Conditions will be a little breezy and there could be some sprinkles in the air. Saturday will definitely be jacket and sweatshirt weather.

Conditions will improve for Sunday with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be the mildest day in the outlook with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1938 - A great hurricane smashed into Long Island and bisected New England causing a massive forest blowdown and widespread flooding. Winds gusted to 186 mph at Blue Hill MA, and a storm surge of nearly thirty feet caused extensive flooding along the coast of Rhode Island. The hurricane killed 600 persons and caused 500 million dollars damage. The hurricane, which lasted twelve days, destroyed 275 million trees. Hardest hit were Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island NY. The ""Long Island Express"" produced gargantuan waves with its 150 mph winds, waves which smashed against the New England shore with such force that earthquake-recording machines on the Pacific coast clearly showed the shock of each wave. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)