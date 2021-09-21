EXPLAINER: Wisconsin redistricting legal battle picks up

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The battle over drawing new political boundary lines in Wisconsin is heating up. A panel of three federal judges told the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday that it wants to have new maps enacted by March and it needs to prepare to have the court draw those maps if Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor can’t agree. Judge James Peterson said he wants to prepare to complete a trial by Jan. 28. The federal lawsuit is moving forward even as the Republican-controlled Legislature argues that the legal battle should be fought in state court.