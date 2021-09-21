Elder-Lee: At 48, Westwood makes 11th Ryder Cup appearance

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Forty-eight-year-old Lee Westwood of England is heading into his record-tying 11th Ryder Cup this week. At his first one, in 1997, he partnered with Nick Faldo, who is now 64 and doing TV work. In the leadup to this one, Westwood is mentoring Viktor Hovland, who was 10 days old when Westwood made his debut at Valderrama. Westwood has shown this year that he can keep up with the big boys. On back-to-back weeks in March, he played in the final group of PGA Tour events with Bryson DeChambeau. Westwood finished second both times. But the finishes vaulted him up the Ryder Cup standings and secured a spot on the 2021 team after he missed out in 2018.