COVID-19 vaccinations, testing ramp up in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Right now Taylor County has 29.7% of its residents fully vaccinated.

That percentage is the lowest in the state right alongside neighboring Clark County. Taylor County is currently considered to have very high COVID-19 case activity.

In an effort to combat the rising cases, the Taylor County Health Department is ramping up efforts to get residents tested and vaccinated.

More testing is now available, and according to a COVID-19 testing site manager, Taylor County plans to partner with the National Guard and Clark County in the coming weeks to continue offering more testing and vaccination opportunities for its residents.

In a recent Facebook post, Medford Senior Area High School said the following:

Medford Area School District Superintendent Pat Sullivan said he praises the efforts of the county, and encourages testing and vaccinations among students in the district.

“As of yesterday (Monday) districtwide there’s probably about 150 kids quarantined, so we can break it down per building," Sullivan said. "Districtwide we have around 18 kids positive and we have 2100 kids in the district.”

Sullivan went on to explain measures the schools, by building, will take if a set 3% threshold is reached for case numbers within a school building.

“For example, so our high school has roughly 660 kids in it. So, if 3% of the 660 in one day are positive, which would be 20 kids," Sullivan said. "If there are 20 kids positive in the high school at the end of the school day by 3 o'clock, then starting the next day until the next school board meeting, we’re going to go to mandatory masks.”

Mandatory masks would be for students only in the building that hits the threshold.

Sullivan added, students staying home if they're feeling symptoms as well as getting vaccinated are two important factors to keep the spread down. He said overall, the number of positives within the district are pretty low and he hopes students will continue to remain safe.