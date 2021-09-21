Cool and quiet weather

The Fall Equinox occurs Wednesday at 2:21 PM CDT and it will certainly feel like fall in our region! Cool and dry air is sweeping in from Canada right now with high pressure. Lows could drop to the 30s to around 40 degrees Tuesday night. Some scattered light frost is expected in low-lying areas in the country especially. Winds will be northwest to north around 5 mph.

Wednesday will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies and less wind. High temperatures should rebound to about 64 degrees with north winds around 10 mph. Overall, it should be a nice day for your outdoor activities but be sure to have that sweatshirt or light fall coat with you.

Frost may be a bit more widespread Wednesday night with lows from around 30 to 39 degrees in the region. It should be pretty nice during the day Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak low pressure system should drop out of southern Canada across our area Friday afternoon into midday Saturday. It will provide more cloud cover along with a chance of some spotty light showers. The precipitation odds are a bit higher in north and east Wisconsin but still the amounts look rather small. Highs Friday should range from the mid 60s north to near 70 south. It should be cooler Saturday with highs in the lower 60s, maybe even just upper 50s far north. That could lead to frost in spots again Saturday night as the skies clear out.

We do expect plenty of sunshine Sunday and Monday as high pressure moves back in. In addition, somewhat warmer air should return. Highs could bounce up to the upper 60s on Sunday and about 73 for Monday. The early trend for next Tuesday is still really nice with partly sunny skies and highs well into the 70s. It may turn unsettled by Wednesday of next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 21-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1938 - A great hurricane smashed into Long Island and bisected New England causing a massive forest blow down and widespread flooding. Winds gusted to 186 mph at Blue Hill MA, and a storm surge of nearly thirty feet caused extensive flooding along the coast of Rhode Island. The hurricane killed 600 persons and caused 500 million dollars damage. The hurricane, which lasted twelve days, destroyed 275 million trees. Hardest hit were Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island NY. The ""Long Island Express"" produced gargantuan waves with its 150 mph winds, waves which smashed against the New England shore with such force that earthquake-recording machines on the Pacific coast clearly showed the shock of each wave. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1954 - The temperature at Deeth, NV, soared from a morning low of 12 degrees to a high of 87 degrees, a record daily warm-up for the state. (The Weather Channel)