Comical, topical? Party bus saves day for school field trip

BOSTON (AP) — A group of high school students in Massachusetts had to ride on a party bus complete with a stripper pole and neon lights during a recent field trip. Masslive.com reported Monday that the teacher of the students at Boston’s Brooke Charter School says the experience highlights problems with the education system, including a shortage of buses. Teacher Jim Mayers said in a tweet he later deleted that the original charter bus fell through. He is now using the attention gotten by the original tweet to urge people to better understand educational inequities and other problems facing schools.