Babysitter deemed competent in child’s death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau babysitter accused of killing an infant is competent to stand trial, according to the court.

The case stems back more than two years, Marissa Tietsort was charged in 2019 with the killing a two month old baby she was babysitting at the time.

An autopsy showed blunt force trauma to the baby's head. Court records say when the baby's mom went to pick him up Tietsort had put a hat over his eyes and didn't tell her the baby dead.

In court Tuesday a competency report was given by a doctor, and the court found Tietsort competent.

However, her attorney says she wants to change her plea from not guilty to guilty by reason of insanity. Tietsort will be back in court in late October, her trial is scheduled to start in November.