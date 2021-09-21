Area elementary schools receives national recognition

HATLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The word came on Tuesday: Hatley Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

The award is a nationwide honor for overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in students.

School officials say academic improvement has been a top priority and they hold all students to a high standard.

"So all of our subgroups are performing well in that category, so students with disabilities, students that are economically disadvantaged, all of our groups are performing well and we're really proud of that," said Lisa Braun, Principal of Hatley Elementary School.

Hatley is one of only nine schools to receive the blue ribbon award in the Badger State.