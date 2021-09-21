Area election official welcoming state-led investigation

(WAOW) -- An area county clerk is speaking out on the investigation into the 2020 election in the Badger State.

This comes after a former state Supreme Court justice says clerks may get subpoenaed.

This investigation is being led by Mike Gableman, who released a video on Monday, saying he's looking for "truth over bias."

State speaker Robin Vos is also involved, and has the power to issue subpoenas if necessary.

Gableman says the investigation is merely to get a closer look at what happened, not to dispute any results.

"This is not an election contest. We are not challenging the results of the 2020 election. Rather, we are holding government officials accountable to the public for their actions surrounding the elections," Gableman said.

Lincoln County Clerk Chris Marlowe tells News 9 he is willing to comply with the investigation, saying they have nothing to hide.

"As far as making [Gableman] aware of evidence that was destroyed, I mean, come on. We're not going to going to be destroying any evidence here in Lincoln County."

He also says the investigation feels targeted and does not anticipate any problems with Lincoln County as a result.

That investigation is expected to be completed sometime this fall.