1 person dead, 1 injured after Marathon Co. crash

TOWN OF MARATHON, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash Monday, in a post on the Marathon County Sheriff's Facebook.

The post said it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the Town of Marathon. Officials said they were called to the intersection of County Road N and County Road B.

According to the sheriff's department, one person was dead when deputies got on scene and another person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon Fire and First Responders, SAFER EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office all assisted with the investigation, according to the Facebook post.

No other details are being released at this time. Stay with News 9 at this story continues to develop.