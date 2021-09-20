Wisconsin Rapids police officer attacked by dog over the weekend

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wisconsin Rapids Police Department officer is recovering after being attacked by a dog on Saturday.

The department says an officer was at a residence in the 300 block of Shady Lane shortly before 11:45 a.m. checking on the status of a juvenile runaway.

While the officer was at the residence, the department says a large pit bull type dog charged out of the residence and at the officer.

The dog attacked him twice biting him and causing multiple injuries. On the third attack the officer discharged his gun to stop the dog from further injuring him.

The officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance, he was treated and later released.

The dog was turned over to a veterinarian for medical testing.