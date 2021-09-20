DIGGING DEEPER: What schools do to keep students safe from sex predators

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- When school employees are charged or convicted on pornography or sex abuse charges it sends ripples through the community.

"It's harmful for our school environment, our students and staff," said Jeff Lindell the D.C. Everest Director of Student Services.

News 9 met with area school administrators to talk about how they handle these situations.

All say policies are in place to notify staff, students and families.

"We also bring in counseling agencies to provide services," said Angie Lloyd Wausau Schools Director of Pupil Services.

The administrators have this advice for parents.

"Talk with your kids so they feel comfortable telling you if something is wrong," Lloyd says.

If not mom or dad perhaps a coach, counselor or resource office.

"We want kids to know they can ask for help," said Tabatha Gundrum Wausau Schools Director of Human Resources.

If uncomfortable confiding one-on-one students have other options.

"We are rolling out an anonymous app," Lindell explains."So students can tell us about uncomfortable situations."

Using technology as a safety tool, turning the tables on predators who prey on children.