Vilas, Oneida Health Departments encourage flu shot, schedule clinics

VILAS & ONEIDA Counties, Wis. (WAOW) - Health officials in the Northwoods are asking residents to stay safe this season by getting their flu shots.

Both the Vilas and Oneida County Health Departments are hosting community flu shot clinics.

Starting today, Oneida County is offering walk-in flu shots from 8:30-4:00pm Monday and Wednesday through Friday.

They will offer the same on Tuesdays until 5:30pm.

Vilas County begins October 5th at the St. Germain community center from 9:00-10:00am, then at the Boulder Junction community center from 1:00-2:00pm.

They will offer more options throughout the following few weeks around the county.

For details, Vilas County residents can call the health department at (715) 479-3656.