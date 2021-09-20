UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their daughter. The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed. The baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th great-grandchild. Beatrice, who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.