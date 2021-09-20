Tracking Storms Monday Evening

**SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 10 p.m. for Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties. A strong cold front will plow through the area Monday evening causing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with high winds, hail, torrential rainfall, and intense lightning. Be prepared to move indoors as the storms approach and should a warning be issued, go to a sturdy shelter within your building. Rain totals should be on the order .75 to 1.5 inches in most of the News 9 area before pushing away later Monday night after midnight. Low temperatures should reach the 50s with winds becoming northwest at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday should bring a mix of clouds and sun and cool conditions with highs from near 60 north to the mid 60s south. There might be a few sprinkles toward the Upper Michigan border. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will bring sunny to partly cloudy skies and less wind. Lows could reach the mid 30s to near 40 with scattered frost possible then highs should rebound to about 63. There is an even higher chance of frost Wednesday night with lows from around 30 to 37 in the area. It should be very nice during the day Thursday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak weather system may slide through our area Friday into early Saturday providing more cloud cover along with a small chance of some light showers or sprinkles. The precipitation would be more probably in north and east Wisconsin and the amounts look rather small. Highs should reach the mid 60s Friday and around 61 degrees Saturday. Lows should be in the 40s.

We do expect plenty of sunshine Sunday and next Monday as high pressure moves back in. In addition, somewhat warmer air will filter in. Lows could be in the 40s with highs in the upper 60s, possibly pushing the low 70s Monday. Enjoy that because there are signs that a very cool blast of air could arrive for the middle of next week.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 20-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1845 - A tornado traveled 275 miles across Lake Ontario, New York and Lake Champlain. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

1983 - The temperature at West Yellowstone MT plunged to six degrees below zero, while the temperature at San Francisco CA soared to 94 degrees. (The Weather Channel)