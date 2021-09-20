Storms this evening, cooler tomorrow

One more Summer-like day and then Fall is here to stay. The weather will be a lot cooler after today but also staying quite dry.

Today: Increasing clouds, warm, and humid with a few spotty showers or an isolated storm possible during the afternoon.

High: 79 Wind: South 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms during the evening, tapering off after midnight.

Low: 56 Wind: SW 10-15, becoming NW

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler.

High: 65 Wind: NW 10-20

You can expect sunny to partly skies for today. It will be warm and humid with high temps in the upper 70s to around 80. There is a chance of a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon, mainly east of Wausau, then a higher chance of rain and storms during the evening. A few of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail. The storm activity might even affect the latter portions of the Packers game at Lambeau Field. This rain and storms should move out after midnight.

The gusty south wind of today will turn to the northwest overnight and continue out of that direction for most of the rest of the week. This will bring in much cooler air. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday, then fall into the low 60s on Saturday. There might be a bit more of a warm-up on Sunday with highs closer to 70.

Most of the days this week will be dry with scattered clouds at times. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Friday as a weak cold front moves through. One other thing to keep in mind is that there could be some scattered frost in traditional cold spots Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Evening Update, 20 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1926 - A hurricane which hit Miami, FL, on the 18th, pounded Pensacola with wind gusts to 152 mph. Winds raged in excess of 100 mph for four hours, and above 75 mph for 20 hours. (The Weather Channel)