Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 8:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of White Lake to 11

miles west of Clintonville to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 45

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Thunderstorms will be near…

Neopit around 850 PM CDT.

Shawano, Clintonville, Fremont and Embarrass around 900 EPM CDT.

New London and Lake Poygan around 905 PM CDT.

Legend Lake, Navarino Wildlife Area and South Branch around 910 PM

CDT.

Gillett around 920 PM CDT.

Oshkosh around 925 PM CDT.

Appleton, Pulaski and Black Creek around 930 PM CDT.

Menasha and Little Chute around 935 PM CDT

Green Bay around 10 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Freedom, Whitcomb,

Allenville, Frazer Corners, Metz, Buckbee, Ringle, Oconto Falls, Uw

Fox Valley and Rosholt.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.