Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 8:06PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

along a line extending from 6 miles east of Marenisco to near Eagle

River to near Rhinelander to Parrish to near Dutch Corners. Movement

was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds to 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

The thunderstorms will be near…

Eagle River around 810 PM CDT.

Pearson and Kentuck Lake Campground around 830 PM CDT.

Crandon and Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation around 835 PM CDT.

Veterans Memorial County Park around 840 PM CDT.

North Otter Creek Natural Area around 845 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White

Deer Campground, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Ackley

Wildlife Area, Bastile Lake Natural Area, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural

Area, Polar, Harshaw, Otter Springs Recreation Area and Upper

Buckatabon Springs Natural Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.